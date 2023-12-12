American Clean Power Honors Iowa Champions of Clean Energy

Awards Going to Sen. Grassley, Gov. Reynolds, and IEDA Director Durham

New Report Highlights $25 Billion in Utility-Scale Clean Power Investments in Iowa

ANKENY, Iowa, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Clean Power Association (ACP) and Power Up Iowa (PUI) will honor U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, Governor Kim Reynolds, and Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Director Debi Durham as Champions of Clean Energy. Thanks to their leadership, Iowa has increased diversification in agriculture income, generated substantial tax revenue for Iowa's rural communities, and improved the state's renewable energy portfolio.

In advance of the award ceremony, ACP today released a new report detailing the significant contributions made in Iowa from utility-scale clean energy projects. The Clean Energy Powers Iowa report finds that 61% of the state's energy capacity is currently generated through solar and wind projects. Clean energy capacity in the state now stands at 13,278 megawatts (MW), enough to power 4.2 million homes.

"Iowa is a clean energy success story, producing and using clean power for a greater share of the state's electricity generation mix than any other state. Thanks to the leadership of Senator Grassley and Governor Reynolds, Iowa has achieved this success with broad public support," said ACP CEO Jason Grumet. "Senator Grassley has long championed the partnership between clean energy and Iowa's rural and agricultural communities. Governor Reynolds is leading the nation in demonstrating the economic benefits of clean energy in local communities and the statewide economy. IED Director Durham has enabled a culture of innovation that has propelled small business development and local investment into the state's clean energy economy. It is a great pleasure to acknowledge Senator Grassley, Governor Reynolds, and Director Durham and the example they have set for the nation."

The Champions luncheon on Friday, December 15, will also mark the 40th anniversary of Iowa's renewable portfolio standard and the 30th anniversary of the Wind Energy Incentives Act of 1993, authored by Sen. Grassley.

"I have always been a strong champion of renewable energy and the ability for farmers to diversify their operations through some of Iowa's most bountiful resources: wind and solar," said Senator Chuck Grassley. "I am honored to be recognized by the American Clean Power Association for my work on behalf of the people of Iowa, and I look forward to our continued work to grow renewable energy opportunities across Iowa."

Building on the momentum of tax incentives announced in the last year, billions more in investments are projected by 2030.Iowa report highlights include:

$25 Billion – Today's total private sector investment in Iowa's utility-scale solar, wind, and storage projects.

– Today's total private sector investment in utility-scale solar, wind, and storage projects. $13 Billion – The expected private sector investment through clean energy projects that will support Iowa's clean energy economy by 2030.

– The expected private sector investment through clean energy projects that will support clean energy economy by 2030. $73.4 Million – The amount paid annually through Iowa land lease payments.

– The amount paid annually through land lease payments. $61.5 Million – The annual investment in local and state taxes paid by the industry.

– The annual investment in local and state taxes paid by the industry. Nearly 5,500 Iowa jobs are supported by the clean energy industry.

"It's a privilege to help honor these dynamic leaders in the renewable energy space," said Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson. "Their leadership has a long reach – from economic development and homegrown energy to the production of high-paying careers for DMACC's graduates. When the renewable energy industry grows, Iowa grows with it."

A Celebration of Clean Energy in Iowa – Champions of Clean Energy Awards Luncheon

Date:Friday, December 15, 2023

Time:11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: FFA Enrichment Center, 1055 SW Prairie Trail Pkwy, Ankeny, IA 50023 (DMACC's main campus)

About ACP

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is the leading voice of today's multi-tech clean energy industry, representing over 800 energy storage, wind, utility-scale solar, clean hydrogen and transmission companies. ACP is committed to meeting America's national security, economic and climate goals with fast-growing, low-cost, and reliable domestic power.

Learn more at cleanpower.org .

About PUI

Power Up Iowa, an initiative of the American Clean Power Association, is a statewide coalition of renewable energy supporters advocating for local, state and federal policies and initiatives that enhance Iowa's wind and solar energy investment. By educating, raising awareness, and participating in conversations with our state's leaders, Power Up Iowa will help make the case for renewable energy investment to revive and drive our local economies.

