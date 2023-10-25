American Council of the Blind (ACB) Wins Nationwide Disability Rights Class Action Against Quest Diagnostics for Use of Inaccessible Touch Screen Kiosks

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a week-long bench trial in Los Angeles, a federal court in California found Quest Diagnostics in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and permanently enjoined Quest from continuing to violate the ADA.

Beginning in 2016, Quest Diagnostics began to install self-service kiosks at its Patient Service Centers, which allow patients to, among other things, check in for phlebotomy appointments in a private and independent manner. Following complaints from ACB's members that these kiosks as designed prevent people who are blind from accessing their services, ACB joined a civil rights complaint in federal court alleging that Quest's kiosks deprived members of the blind community full and equal enjoyment of Quest's services and failed to provide effective communication.

The Court ruled in favor of ACB and a nationwide class of blind and low vision Quest patients. The court found that Quest violated Title III of the ADA in that Quest failed to provide people who are blind with full and equal enjoyment of Quest's services and facilities because of their disability.

"Self-service kiosks are being used more and more in many aspects of daily public life," said Dan Spoone, Executive Director for the American Council of the Blind. "The Court's decision that Quest violated the ADA and that the check-in services of these kiosks must be accessible to people who are blind is a significant step towards ensuring that the rights to full and equal enjoyment and effective communication are protected."

Deb Cook Lewis, ACB's president, added, "Although the ADA is more than 30 years old, people who are blind are still forced to fight for full and equal access to healthcare. This judgment sends a clear message that full and equal enjoyment is required by law, and health care providers must ensure access for people with disabilities."

This litigation has been led by ACB's counsel at Nye Sterling Hale Miller and Sweet and at Handley Farah & Anderson.

Matthew Handley, one of ACB's attorneys in the litigation, added, "Touchscreen kiosks are an ever-increasing aspect of our daily lives – this decision ensures that accessibility of those kiosks will need to be front and center in the minds of every company wishing to make use of self-service technology."

About the American Council of the Blind

The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven consumer organization representing Americans who are blind and visually impaired. During the organization's 60-year history, ACB has become a leader in national, state, local, and even international advocacy efforts. With 66 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve the quality of life for all people who are blind and visually impaired. For more information, visit ACB's website.

About Handley Farah & Anderson

Handley Farah & Anderson are lawyers who seek to improve the world. Based in Washington, D.C., they fight for: workers deprived of wages, consumers deceived about products, tenants denied access to housing, parents deprived of adequate parental leave, persons with disabilities denied access, and women and communities of color subject to discrimination.

