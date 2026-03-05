American Eagle Outfitters Aktie

American Eagle Outfitters für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 897113 / ISIN: US02553E1064

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.03.2026 02:27:34

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) released earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $87.91 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $104.35 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $1.761 billion from $1.605 billion last year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $87.91 Mln. vs. $104.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $1.761 Bln vs. $1.605 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

mehr Nachrichten