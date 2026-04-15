American Eagle Reunites With Sydney Sweeney For Summer 'Syd For Short' Campaign, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) announced on Wednesday that it has launched its Summer 2026 campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney, marking a renewed collaboration to spotlight its signature jean shorts collection.

Titled 'Syd for Short,' the campaign positions denim shorts as a timeless summer essential, blending the brand's heritage with Sweeney's relaxed and modern style.

The campaign highlights over 200 shorts styles and introduces curated selections inspired by Sweeney's everyday looks. It also continues a philanthropic element tied to Crisis Text Line, with 100 percent of proceeds from select custom denim pieces donated to support mental health services.

American Eagle said the initiative reinforces its focus on self-expression, while aligning fashion with purpose through its ongoing partnership with Sweeney.

AEO is currently trading at $18.85, up $1.08 or 6.08 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.