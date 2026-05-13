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American Electric Power Aktie

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WKN: 850222 / ISIN: US0255371017

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13.05.2026 05:56:21

American Electric Power Announces Commencement Of Registered Underwritten Offering

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power (AEP) announced the commencement of a registered underwritten offering of $2.6 billion of shares of its common stock. All shares are expected to be borrowed by the forward counterparties from third parties and sold to the underwriters and offered in connection with the forward sale agreements.

In connection with the offering, AEP expects to enter into forward sale agreements with each of Bank of America, N.A., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC under which AEP will agree to issue and sell to the forward counterparties an aggregate of $2.6 billion of shares of its common stock at an initial forward sale price per share equal to the price per share at which the underwriters purchase the shares in the offering, subject to certain adjustments, upon physical settlement of the forward sale agreements. Settlement of the forward sale agreements is expected to occur on or prior to May 31, 2028.

Separately, American Electric Power announced the pricing of the registered underwritten offering of 20,472,442 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $127.00 per share.

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