American Electric Power Co Inc Announces Retreat In Q2 Bottom Line, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $340 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $521 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $4.6 billion from $4.4 billion last year.
American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $340 Mln. vs. $521 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.6 Bln vs. $4.4 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.56 to $5.76
