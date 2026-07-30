American Electric Power Aktie
WKN: 850222 / ISIN: US0255371017
|
30.07.2026 13:48:06
American Electric Power Co Inc Profit Retreats In Q2
(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $713 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $1.226 billion, or $2.29 per share, last year.
Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $742 million or $1.36 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $5.445 billion from $5.087 billion last year.
American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $713 Mln. vs. $1.226 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $2.29 last year. -Revenue: $5.445 Bln vs. $5.087 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.25 To $ 6.55
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!