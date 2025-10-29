American Electric Power Reaffirms FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, electric utility American Electric Power Co., Inc. (AEP) reaffirmed its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project operating earnings in the upper half of the forecast range of $5.75 to $5.95 per share.

On average, 20 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.90 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

The company also said the rapidly accelerating load growth supports AEP's 2026 operating earnings guidance of $6.15 to $6.45 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $6.30 per share for the year.

The company increased its long-term operating earnings growth rate to 7 to 9 percent over the next five years, from the prior forecast rate of 6 to 8 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com