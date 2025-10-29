American Electric Power Aktie
WKN: 850222 / ISIN: US0255371017
|
29.10.2025 13:27:23
American Electric Power Reaffirms FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, electric utility American Electric Power Co., Inc. (AEP) reaffirmed its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2025.
For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project operating earnings in the upper half of the forecast range of $5.75 to $5.95 per share.
On average, 20 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.90 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.
The company also said the rapidly accelerating load growth supports AEP's 2026 operating earnings guidance of $6.15 to $6.45 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $6.30 per share for the year.
The company increased its long-term operating earnings growth rate to 7 to 9 percent over the next five years, from the prior forecast rate of 6 to 8 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu American Electric Power Co. Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:04
|S&P 500-Papier American Electric Power-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in American Electric Power von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100-Anleger greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Start fester (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25