GE Vernova Aktie
WKN DE: A404PC / ISIN: US36828A1016
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22.06.2026 11:10:01
American Electric Power vs. GE Vernova: Which Utilities Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) are two massive companies at the center of the global shift toward a more electrified, sustainable economy.American Electric Power functions as a traditional regulated utility focused on steady infrastructure, while GE Vernova operates as an industrial technology powerhouse providing essential equipment for power generation. This comparison explores which company better serves your investment goals.American Electric Power operates the largest electric transmission system in the U.S, maintaining a vast distribution network that serves roughly 5.6 million customers across 11 states. It’s a prominent electric utility stock, focused on regulated operations and supporting the expansion of data centers and large load customers. For its AEP Texas subsidiary, two retail electric providers accounted for nearly 38% of operating revenue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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