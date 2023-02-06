06.02.2023 19:10:00

American Elements Announces New Fusion Energy Division

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based American Elements announced the launch of AE Fusion Energy with the addition of new production facilities to meet growing demand for advanced materials associated with R&D & scaled production at its fusion energy partner customers.

This new division will expand American Elements' production of certain high purity oxides, stable isotopes, refractory metals & alloys, high-temperature ceramics, laser crystal raw materials and molten salts; materials currently finding application in Tokamaks & other fusion reaction assemblies. AE Fusion Energy will produce high purity materials with minimal trace impurities in the parts per billion and parts per million range.

