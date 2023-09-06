|
06.09.2023 20:29:00
American Elements CEO Michael Silver Podcast Discussing Innovations in Material Supply
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elements CEO Michael Silver features on Episode 39 of The American Ceramic Society's (ACerS) Ceramic Tech Chat. The Podcast aired on August 16 and is entitled "Innovation in Material Supply: Michael Silver".
In the podcast, Mr. Silver will discuss that even the most advanced products start with raw materials. Michael Silver, president and CEO of American Elements, explains how he became involved in the materials supply chain, describes what comprises innovation at a materials supply company, and discusses how these companies handle some of the most challenging market factors affecting industries right now.
Additional information about the podcast. Ceramic Tech Chat – "Innovation in materials supply: Michael Silver" is available online at https://ceramictechchat.ceramics.org/974767/13409204-innovation-in-materials-supply-michael-silver. For more information about American Elements and its product catalog of advanced materials, visit https://www.americanelements.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-elements-ceo-michael-silver-podcast-discussing-innovations-in-material-supply-301919720.html
SOURCE American Elements
