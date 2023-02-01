|
01.02.2023 22:15:00
American Equity Declares 1st Quarter 2023 Preferred Stock Dividends
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), today announced that in accordance with the terms of its 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock”), which is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series A Preferred Stock (the "Series A Depositary Shares”), the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $371.8750000 per share of Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.371875000 per Series A Depositary Share). The dividend will be payable on March 1, 2023 to Series A Preferred Stock shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023. Depositary receipts for the Series A Preferred Stock are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE”) under the ticker symbol "AELPRA”.
Additionally, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company today announced that in accordance with the terms of its 6.625% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (the "Series B Preferred Stock”), which is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series B Preferred Stock (the "Series B Depositary Shares”), the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $414.0625000 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.414062500 per Depositary Share). The dividend will be payable on March 1, 2023 to Series B Preferred Stock shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023. Depositary receipts for the Series B Preferred Stock are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE”) under the ticker symbol "AELPRB”.
ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY
At American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), we think of ourselves as The Financial Dignity CompanyTM. Our policyholders work with independent agents, banks and broker-dealers through our wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, to choose one of our leading annuity products best suited for their personal needs to create financial dignity in retirement. To deliver on its promises to policyholders, American Equity has re-framed its investments focus – building a stronger emphasis on insurance liability driven asset allocation and specializing in alternate, private asset management. American Equity is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa with a satellite office in Charlotte, NC and a satellite office in New York, NY scheduled to open in 2023. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005953/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu American Equity Investment Life Holding CoShsmehr Nachrichten
|
01.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: American Equity Investment Life vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.12.22
|Raymond James initiates American Equity Investment Life at strong buy, $48 price target (MarketWatch)
|
06.11.22
|Ausblick: American Equity Investment Life legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: American Equity Investment Life legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.22
|Ausblick: American Equity Investment Life informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu American Equity Investment Life Holding CoShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|American Equity Investment Life Holding CoShs
|47,87
|1,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX letztlich unter Druck -- DAX vorm Wochenende schwach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex musste im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.