American Equity Ramps Private Asset Allocation to 22% and Achieves Close to $10 billion in Fee-Generating Reinsurance Balances in Fourth Quarter 2022

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), a leading issuer of fixed index annuities (FIAs) today reported its fourth quarter 2022 results. Results in the quarter reflected a lower-than-expected return on mark-to-market assets and higher fee revenues on reinsured account values.

American Equity's President and CEO, Anant Bhalla stated: "The fourth quarter caps a year of outstanding achievements as we continue to execute on our AEL 2.0 strategy. During the year, we originated $5 billion of privately sourced assets, driving total allocation to 22% of our investment portfolio – generating value for shareholders and policyholders without taking additional risk. Aggregate adjusted investment spread for the year increased 59 basis points as we reinvested excess cash, invested in privately sourced assets, and benefited from our allocation to floating rate assets, all while proactively reducing the portfolio's credit risk exposure in anticipation of potentially amplifying macro-economic uncertainty. We also revamped our pricing procedures creating the ability to quickly re-price product as markets change, entered into an important, long-term reinsurance relationship with 26North Re helping to drive reinsurance assets subject to fees to nearly $10 billion, and made a number of foundational operational changes to facilitate the efficient sales growth we foresee as the AEL 2.0 flywheel continues to gain speed."

Bhalla continued, "While fourth quarter results reflect lower-than-expected investment returns on mark-to-market assets, impacting overall portfolio yield by 9 basis points, our strong execution on our AEL 2.0 strategy over the last year, as well as the sales momentum we are seeing through the first six weeks of 2023, only increase our confidence in our continued delivery of superior shareholder value this year and over the long term.”

Non-GAAP operating income1 available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $67.9 million, or $0.79 per diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP operating income1 available to common stockholders of $75.8 million, or $0.81 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2021, non-GAAP operating income1, excluding notable items, was $97.1 million, or $1.04 per diluted common share. There were no notable items affecting results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Actuarial assumption revisions utilized in the determination of deferred policy acquisition costs, deferred sales inducements, and the liability for future policy benefits to be paid for guaranteed lifetime income through life-time income benefit riders (LIBR) negatively affected non-GAAP operating income1 by $21.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The year-over-year change in quarterly non-GAAP operating income1 available to common stockholders excluding the impact of actuarial assumption revisions primarily reflected the effect of reduced equity index credits due to the decline in equity markets on the increase in the LIBR reserve and in the amortization of the deferred acquisition cost and deferred sales inducement assets. This was offset partly by substantial increases in both investment spread and recurring fee revenue associated with reinsurance.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net investment income increased $25 million from the comparable quarter of 2021 reflecting an increase in average yield on investments resulting from the benefit from higher short-term interest rates on our floating rate portfolio, lower cash balances, and the increase in allocation to privately sourced assets to 22.0% of the investment portfolio offsetting a decline in investment assets primarily due to our recent in-force reinsurance transaction which became effective on October 3, 2022.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the change in the liability for future benefits to be paid for LIBR increased $35 million. Excluding the impact of actuarial assumption revisions in the fourth quarter of 2021, the year-over-year change in liability for future policy benefits to be paid for LIBR was $45 million higher as lower than modeled index credits increased the LIBR reserve by $18 million in the quarter; conversely, better than expected index credits in the fourth quarter of 2021 lowered the change in the LIBR reserve by $30 million. Actual versus modeled experience resulted in an increase in the reserve for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $37 million compared to expectations reflecting $18 million of additional expense associated with near zero index credits, $8 million for lower than modeled option budget, and $8 million for other experience true-ups; actual versus modeled experience reduced the reserve by $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, amortization of deferred policy acquisition and sales inducement cost increased $10 million. Excluding the impact of actuarial assumption revisions in the fourth quarter of 2021, amortization of deferred policy acquisition and sales inducement costs increased by $26 million year-over year. Actual versus modeled expectations in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting the level of equity index credits, interest margin and lapsation, offset in part by lower option budget, increased amortization by $8 million. Additional expense associated with near zero index credits in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $9 million. Amortization of deferred sales inducements and policy acquisition costs was positively affected by $9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from actual versus modeled expectations.

As of December 31, 2022, account value of business ceded subject to fee income was $9.6 billion, up $4 billion from three months earlier, primarily reflecting $3.8 billion of in-force account value reinsured in the quarter. Flow reinsurance ceded in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $352 million of account value. Operating income1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 included $21 million of revenues from reinsurance account values subject to fees compared to $11 million in the third quarter, reflecting the increase in ceded account value.

The effective tax rate on pre-tax operating income1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 13.8%, reflecting true-ups to bring the estimated income tax rate through the first nine months of the year in line with the full year effective rate. For the full year, the effective tax rate on pre-tax operating income1 was 20.1% - at the low end of expectations.

STRONG INVESTED ASSET ORIGINATION AT ATTRACTIVE EXPECTED RATES OF RETURN

American Equity’s investment spread was 2.54% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 2.73% for the third quarter of 2022 and 2.29% for the fourth quarter of 2021. On a sequential quarterly basis, the average yield on invested assets decreased by 18 basis points - driven by lower returns on partnerships and other mark-to-market assets - while the cost of money increased 1 basis point. Adjusted investment spread excluding non-trendable items2 decreased to 2.53% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 2.70% in the third quarter of 2022.

Average yield on invested assets was 4.30% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 4.48% in the third quarter of 2022. The average adjusted yield on invested assets excluding non-trendable items2 was 4.29% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 4.45% in the third quarter of 2022. Returns on mark-to-market assets contributed a benefit of 22 basis points in the third quarter but reduced the portfolio yield by nine basis points in the fourth quarter. The benefit to the investment portfolio from higher short term rates on floating rate investments was 15 basis points in the fourth quarter.

During the quarter, investment asset purchases totaled $2.5 billion and were made at an average rate of 6.81%, including approximately $1.4 billion of private assets at 7.02%.

The aggregate cost of money for annuity liabilities of 1.76% in the fourth quarter of 2022 was up 1 basis point compared to the third quarter of 2022, in line with market costs. The cost of money in the both quarters reflect a small benefit from the over-hedging of index-linked credits.

FIA SALES3 INCREASE 7% FROM PRIOR SEQUENTIAL QUARTER

Fourth quarter sales were $900 million, of which 87.0%, or $783 million, were in fixed index annuities. Although total enterprise FIA sales were down on a year-over-year basis, reflecting the company's pricing discipline in the midst of historically competitive markets, total enterprise FIA sales increased 7.3% compared to third quarter as pricing changes made in the fourth quarter helped increase traction with producers. Compared to the third quarter of 2022, FIA sales at American Equity Life in the Independent Marketing Organization (IMO) channel increased 1.5%, while Eagle Life FIA sales through banks and broker-dealers rose 42.4%.

1 Use of non-GAAP financial measures, including those that isolate notable items, is discussed in this release in the tables that follow the text of the release. 2 Non-trendable items are the impact of investment yield – additional prepayment income and cost of money effect of over (under) hedging as shown in our December 31, 2022 financial supplement on page 10, "Spread Results”. 3 For the purposes of this document, all references to sales are on a gross basis. Gross sales is defined as sales before the use of reinsurance.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Premiums and other considerations $ 2,991 $ 14,553 $ 19,739 $ 58,202 Annuity product charges 61,666 60,310 230,354 242,631 Net investment income 537,995 514,599 2,307,463 2,037,475 Change in fair value of derivatives 22,243 522,251 (1,138,128 ) 1,348,735 Net realized gains (losses) on investments 14,411 (10,478 ) (47,848 ) (13,242 ) Other revenue 15,148 8,026 43,921 15,670 Total revenues 654,454 1,109,261 1,415,501 3,689,471 Benefits and expenses: Insurance policy benefits and change in future policy benefits 5,663 16,975 31,099 67,983 Interest sensitive and index product benefits 160,243 574,816 889,650 2,681,406 Amortization of deferred sales inducements 46,773 59,409 408,548 152,692 Change in fair value of embedded derivatives 342,409 186,802 (2,352,598 ) (358,302 ) Interest expense on notes and loan payable 10,228 6,259 32,098 25,581 Interest expense on subordinated debentures 1,335 1,330 5,331 5,324 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 64,338 82,999 615,300 268,328 Other operating costs and expenses 62,041 66,279 239,616 243,712 Total benefits and expenses 693,030 994,869 (130,956 ) 3,086,724 Income (loss) before income taxes (38,576 ) 114,392 1,546,457 602,747 Income tax expense (benefit) (20,478 ) 21,255 325,155 128,755 Net income (loss) (18,098 ) 93,137 1,221,302 473,992 Less: Net income available to noncontrolling interests 361 — 358 — Net income (loss) available to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stockholders (18,459 ) 93,137 1,220,944 473,992 Less: Preferred stock dividends 10,919 10,919 43,675 43,675 Net income (loss) available to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company common stockholders $ (29,378 ) $ 82,218 $ 1,177,269 $ 430,317 Earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.34 ) $ 0.89 $ 13.00 $ 4.58 Earnings (loss) per common share - assuming dilution $ (0.34 ) $ 0.88 $ 12.86 $ 4.55 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Earnings (loss) per common share 85,274 92,479 90,558 93,860 Earnings (loss) per common share - assuming dilution 86,402 93,378 91,538 94,491

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to net income (loss) available to common stockholders, we have consistently utilized non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders and non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders per common share - assuming dilution, non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in the life insurance industry, as economic measures to evaluate our financial performance. Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders equals net income (loss) available to common stockholders adjusted to eliminate the impact of items that fluctuate from quarter to quarter in a manner unrelated to core operations, and we believe measures excluding their impact are useful in analyzing operating trends. The most significant adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders eliminate the impact of fair value accounting for our fixed index annuity business. These adjustments are not economic in nature but rather impact the timing of reported results. We believe the combined presentation and evaluation of non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders together with net income (loss) available to common stockholders provides information that may enhance an investor’s understanding of our underlying results and profitability.

Reconciliation from Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP Operating Income Available to Common Stockholders and Non-GAAP Operating Income Available to Common Stockholders, Excluding Notable Items

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) available to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company common stockholders $ (29,378 ) $ 82,218 $ 1,177,269 $ 430,317 Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders: Net realized (gains) losses on financial assets, including credit losses (a) (15,167 ) 7,771 36,428 10,299 Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives (a) 138,966 (14,544 ) (1,080,356 ) (187,290 ) Net investment income (a) 664 — 664 — Other revenue 5,969 — 5,969 — Income taxes (33,154 ) 383 222,966 37,184 Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders 67,900 75,828 362,940 290,510 Impact of excluding notable items (b) — 21,235 (26,572 ) 78,036 Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders, excluding notable items $ 67,900 $ 97,063 $ 336,368 $ 368,546 Per common share - assuming dilution: Net income (loss) available to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company common stockholders $ (0.34 ) $ 0.88 $ 12.86 $ 4.55 Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders: Net realized (gains) losses on financial assets, including credit losses (0.18 ) 0.08 0.40 0.11 Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives 1.61 (0.15 ) (11.80 ) (1.98 ) Net investment income 0.01 — 0.01 — Other revenue 0.07 — 0.06 — Income taxes (0.38 ) — 2.43 0.39 Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders 0.79 0.81 3.96 3.07 Impact of excluding notable items — 0.23 (0.29 ) 0.83 Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders, excluding notable items $ 0.79 $ 1.04 $ 3.67 $ 3.90

Notable Items

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Notable items impacting non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders: Impact of actuarial assumption updates $ — $ (21,235 ) $ 26,572 $ (78,036 ) Total notable items (b) $ — $ (21,235 ) $ 26,572 $ (78,036 )

(a) Adjustments to net income (loss) available to common stockholders to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders are presented net of related adjustments to amortization of deferred sales inducements (DSI) and deferred policy acquisition costs (DAC) and accretion of lifetime income benefit rider (LIBR) reserves where applicable. (b) Notable items reflect the after-tax impact to non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders for certain items that do not reflect the company's expected ongoing operations. Notable items primarily include the impact from actuarial assumption updates. The presentation of notable items is intended to help investors better understand our results and to evaluate and forecast those results.

Book Value per Common Share

Q4 2022 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company $ 3,169,223 Equity available to preferred stockholders (a) (700,000 ) Total common stockholders' equity (b) 2,469,223 Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss (AOCI) 2,155,055 Total common stockholders’ equity excluding AOCI (b) 4,624,278 Net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives (1,150,532 ) Total common stockholders’ equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives (b) $ 3,473,746 Common shares outstanding 84,810,255 Book Value per Common Share: (c) Book value per common share $ 29.11 Book value per common share excluding AOCI (b) $ 54.52 Book value per common share excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives (b) $ 40.96

(a) Equity available to preferred stockholders is equal to the redemption value of outstanding preferred stock plus share dividends declared but not yet issued. (b) Total common stockholders' equity, total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude equity available to preferred stockholders. Total common stockholders’ equity and book value per common share excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on common stockholders’ equity excluding the effect of AOCI. Since AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale securities, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information. Total common stockholders' equity and book value per common share excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives. Since the net impact of fair value accounting for our derivatives and embedded derivatives fluctuates from quarter to quarter and the most significant impacts relate to fair value accounting for our fixed index annuity business and are not economic in nature but rather impact the timing of reported results, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information. (c) Book value per common share including and excluding AOCI and book value per common share excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives are calculated as total common stockholders’ equity, total common stockholders’ equity excluding AOCI and total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives divided by the total number of shares of common stock outstanding.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Average Common Stockholders' Equity and Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity

Return on average common stockholders' equity measures how efficiently we generate profits from the resources provided by our net assets. Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated by dividing net income available to common stockholders, for the trailing twelve months, by average equity available to common stockholders. Non-GAAP operating return on average common stockholders' equity excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) and average net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives is calculated by dividing non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders, for the trailing twelve months, by average common stockholders' equity excluding average AOCI and average net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives. We exclude AOCI because AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale investments. We exclude the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives as the amounts are not economic in nature but rather impact the timing of reported results.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Average Common Stockholders' Equity Attributable to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, Excluding Average AOCI and Average Net Impact of Fair Value Accounting for Derivatives and Embedded Derivatives Average total stockholders’ equity $ 4,746,175 Average equity available to preferred stockholders (700,000 ) Average equity available to common stockholders 4,046,175 Average AOCI 153,133 Average common stockholders' equity excluding average AOCI 4,199,308 Average net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives (712,757 ) Average common stockholders' equity excluding average AOCI and average net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives 3,486,551 Impact of excluding notable items on average common stockholders' equity excluding average AOCI and average net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives (13,286 ) Average common stockholders' equity excluding average AOCI, average net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives and notables $ 3,473,265 Net income available to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company common stockholders $ 1,177,269 Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders: (a) Net realized losses on financial assets, including credit losses 36,428 Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives (1,080,356 ) Net investment income 664 Other revenue 5,969 Income taxes 222,966 Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders 362,940 Impact of excluding notable items (b) (26,572 ) Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders, excluding notable items $ 336,368 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity Attributable to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Net income available to common stockholders 29.1 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity Attributable to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, Excluding Average AOCI and Average Net Impact of Fair Value Accounting for Derivatives and Embedded Derivatives Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders 10.4 % Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders, excluding notable items 9.7 %

Notable Items Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Notable items impacting non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders: Impact of actuarial assumption updates $ 26,572 Total notable items (b) $ 26,572

(a) Adjustments to net income available to common stockholders to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders are presented net of related adjustments to amortization of deferred sales inducements (DSI) and deferred policy acquisition costs (DAC) and accretion of lifetime income benefit rider (LIBR) reserves where applicable. (b) Notable items reflect the after-tax impact to non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders for certain items that do not reflect the company's expected ongoing operations. Notable items primarily include the impact from actuarial assumption updates. The presentation of notable items is intended to help investors better understand our results and to evaluate and forecast those results.

