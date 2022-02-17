American Equity Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), a leading issuer of fixed index annuities (FIAs) today reported on its fourth quarter 2021 results. These results include additional substantial progress on completing the building blocks of the AEL 2.0 strategy as outlined in a presentation published simultaneously with this release.

American Equity's President and CEO, Anant Bhalla, noted the tremendous successes the company has had in implementing the AEL 2.0 strategy: "I am proud of the successful execution in all three elements of the virtuous fly-wheel of our business strategy we have made over the last twelve months. We created two new reinsurance companies and successfully executed two new external reinsurance transactions including our industry re-defining in-force and flow agreements with Brookfield Reinsurance that will generate "fee-like" capital light earnings for six to seven years. In 2021, we allocated over $3.4 billion to privately sourced assets with expected returns of 5.1%-5.2%. Through refreshes of both American Equity Life's AssetShield and Eagle Life's Select Income Focus fixed index annuities (FIA) and the introduction of EstateShield, sales of long tenor FIAs increased by 48% for the full year. Over the next few years, we intend to further scale up the following three areas: allocation to private assets, total assets earning fees or investment spread, and bringing in third party capital through reinsurance to fuel growth. This should result in the realization of the full potential of our business strategy and continue to grow shareholder returns by migration to the capital-light model we envision."

Non-GAAP operating income1 available to common stockholders excluding notables for the fourth quarter was $97.1 million, or $1.04 per diluted common share, compared to $71.7 million, or $0.77 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, non-GAAP operating income1 excluding notables available to common stockholders was $368.5 million, or $3.90 per diluted common share.

Actuarial assumption revisions utilized in the determination of deferred policy acquisition costs, deferred sales inducements, and the liability for future policy benefits to be paid for lifetime income benefit riders (LIBR) negatively affected non-GAAP operating income1 by $21.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. This included non-cash, GAAP-only impacts from implementation of a long tenor redundant statutory reserve financing for certain LIBR policies.

The year-over-year increase in quarterly non-GAAP operating income1 available to common stockholders excluding the impact of actuarial assumption revisions in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily reflected decreases in interest credited to account balances and the change in LIBR liability offset partly by an increase in other operating costs and expenses.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the change in the liability for future benefits to be paid for LIBR declined by $13 million. Excluding the impact of actuarial assumption revisions, the change in liability for future policy benefits to be paid for LIBR1 decreased by $23 million from the fourth quarter of 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the change in the liability for future policy benefits to be paid for LIBR was reduced by $7 million for actual versus modeled experience; actual versus modeled experience increased the reserve by $16 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The positive difference between actual versus modeled expectations in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily reflected the level of equity index credits, offset partly by greater than modeled utilization of lifetime income benefit riders in certain cohorts and lower than modeled lapsation.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, amortization of deferred policy acquisition and sales inducement costs increased by $17 million. Excluding the impact of actuarial assumption revisions in the fourth quarter of 2021, amortization of deferred policy acquisition and sales inducement costs1 was basically flat year-over-year at $113 million. Actual versus modeled expectations in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting the level of equity index credits, reduced amortization by $9 million. Amortization of deferred sales inducements and policy acquisition costs was reduced by $16 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from actual versus modeled expectations.

CONTINUED DEPLOYMENT INTO PRIVATE ASSETS AS PART OF RAMPING TO 30%-40% OF ASSET ALLOCATION OVER TIME

American Equity’s investment spread was 2.29% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 2.40% for the third quarter of 2021 and 2.25% for the fourth quarter of 2020. On a sequential basis, the average yield on invested assets decreased by 11 basis points - as mark to market gains on partnerships and other fair value assets were stronger in the third quarter - while the cost of money was stable. Adjusted investment spread excluding non-trendable items3 decreased to 2.03% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 2.20% in the third quarter of 2021.

Average yield on invested assets was 3.80% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 3.91% in the third quarter of 2021. The average adjusted yield on invested assets excluding non-trendable items3 was 3.68% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 3.79% in the third quarter of 2021. Relative to the prior quarter, the average adjusted yield in the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected a decrease of 21 basis points from returns on mark-to-market assets partly offset by a 15 basis points benefit due to lower cash holdings relative to invested assets. Average cash and equivalents in the insurance company portfolios was $5 billion compared to $7 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

The aggregate cost of money for annuity liabilities of 1.51% in the fourth quarter of 2021 was flat with the third quarter of 2021. The cost of money in the fourth quarter of 2021 was positively affected by 14 basis points of over-hedging of index-linked credits compared to 8 basis point of hedge gain in the third quarter of 2021.

FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT INCREASE 0.5% ON $1.0 BILLION OF SALES4

Policyholder funds under management at December 31, 2021 were $53.2 billion, a $253 million, or 0.5% increase from September 30, 2021. Fourth quarter sales were $1,045 million, reflecting a significant shift in mix to 94% FIA compared to 33% FIA in the fourth quarter of 2020, while representing a total sales decrease of 43% from the prior year's quarter. On a sequential quarterly basis, FIA sales increased 7% while the company continued to de-prioritize sales of shorter duration fixed deferred annuities and accounts where the mix of such shorter duration products significantly dwarfs the ability to originate longer duration fixed index annuity sales. Compared to the third quarter of 2021, FIA sales at American Equity Life increased 11% while Eagle Life sales of fixed index annuities fell 6%. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, total company FIA sales increased 62%.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures, including those that isolate notable items, is discussed in this release in the tables that follow the text of the release. Pertinent notable items consist of $21,235 impact related to actuarial assumption updates made in Q4 2021, $56,801 impact related to actuarial assumption updates made in Q3 2021, $340,895 impact related to actuarial assumption updates made in Q3 2020, and $30,778 tax benefit related to the CARES Act in Q1 2020. The presentation of notable items is intended to help investors better understand our results and to evaluate and forecast those results. For more information, see page 6 of our December 31, 2021 financial supplement. Non-trendable items are the impact of investment yield – additional prepayment income and cost of money effect of over (under) hedging as shown in our December 31, 2021 financial supplement on page 10, "Spread Results”. For the purposes of this document, all references to sales are on a gross basis. Gross sales is defined as sales before the use of reinsurance.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company

Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Premiums and other considerations $ 14,553 $ 10,279 $ 58,202 $ 39,382 Annuity product charges 60,310 65,963 242,631 251,227 Net investment income 514,599 521,725 2,037,475 2,182,078 Change in fair value of derivatives 522,251 443,867 1,348,735 34,666 Net realized losses on investments (10,478 ) (12,135 ) (13,242 ) (80,680 ) Other revenue 8,026 — 15,670 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (2,024 ) Total revenues 1,109,261 1,029,699 3,689,471 2,424,649 Benefits and expenses: Insurance policy benefits and change in future policy benefits 16,975 13,066 67,983 49,742 Interest sensitive and index product benefits 574,816 325,912 2,681,406 1,543,270 Amortization of deferred sales inducements 59,409 22,768 152,692 438,164 Change in fair value of embedded derivatives 186,802 568,836 (358,302 ) (1,286,787 ) Interest expense on notes payable 6,259 6,391 25,581 25,552 Interest expense on subordinated debentures 1,330 1,325 5,324 5,557 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 82,999 26,145 268,328 649,554 Other operating costs and expenses 66,279 55,321 243,712 183,636 Total benefits and expenses 994,869 1,019,764 3,086,724 1,608,688 Income before income taxes 114,392 9,935 602,747 815,961 Income tax expense 21,255 1,193 128,755 144,501 Net income 93,137 8,742 473,992 671,460 Less: Preferred stock dividends 10,919 15,004 43,675 33,515 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 82,218 $ (6,262 ) $ 430,317 $ 637,945 Earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.89 $ (0.07 ) $ 4.58 $ 6.93 Earnings (loss) per common share - assuming dilution $ 0.88 $ (0.07 ) $ 4.55 $ 6.90 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Earnings (loss) per common share 92,479 92,904 93,860 92,055 Earnings (loss) per common share - assuming dilution 93,378 93,352 94,491 92,392

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company

Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to net income (loss) available to common stockholders, we have consistently utilized non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders and non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders per common share - assuming dilution, non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in the life insurance industry, as economic measures to evaluate our financial performance. Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders equals net income (loss) available to common stockholders adjusted to eliminate the impact of items that fluctuate from quarter to quarter in a manner unrelated to core operations, and we believe measures excluding their impact are useful in analyzing operating trends. The most significant adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders eliminate the impact of fair value accounting for our fixed index annuity business. These adjustments are not economic in nature but rather impact the timing of reported results. We believe the combined presentation and evaluation of non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders together with net income (loss) available to common stockholders provides information that may enhance an investor’s understanding of our underlying results and profitability.

Reconciliation from Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP Operating Income Available to Common Stockholders and Non-GAAP Operating Income Available to Common Stockholders, Excluding Notable Items

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 82,218 $ (6,262 ) $ 430,317 $ 637,945 Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders: (a) Net realized losses on financial assets, including credit losses 7,771 9,369 10,299 59,355 Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives (14,544 ) 90,616 (187,290 ) (784,005 ) Income taxes 383 (21,996 ) 37,184 155,808 Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders 75,828 71,727 290,510 69,103 Impact of notable items (b) 21,235 — 78,036 310,117 Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders, excluding notable items $ 97,063 $ 71,727 $ 368,546 $ 379,220 Per common share - assuming dilution: Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 0.88 $ (0.07 ) $ 4.55 $ 6.90 Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders: Net realized losses on financial assets, including credit losses 0.08 0.10 0.11 0.64 Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives (0.15 ) 0.97 (1.98 ) (8.48 ) Income taxes — (0.23 ) 0.39 1.69 Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders 0.81 0.77 3.07 0.75 Impact of notable items 0.23 — 0.83 3.36 Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders, excluding notable items $ 1.04 $ 0.77 $ 3.90 $ 4.11

Notable Items

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Notable items impacting non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders: Impact of actuarial assumption updates $ 21,235 $ — $ 78,036 $ 340,895 Tax benefit related to the CARES Act — — — (30,778 ) Total notable items (b) $ 21,235 $ — $ 78,036 $ 310,117

(a) Adjustments to net income (loss) available to common stockholders to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders are presented net of related adjustments to amortization of deferred sales inducements and deferred policy acquisition costs and accretion of lifetime income benefit rider (LIBR) reserves where applicable. (b) Notable items reflect the after-tax impact to non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders for certain items that do not reflect the company's expected ongoing operations. Notable items primarily include the impact from actuarial assumption updates. The presentation of notable items is intended to help investors better understand our results and to evaluate and forecast those results.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company

Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Book Value per Common Share

Q4 2021 Total stockholders’ equity $ 6,323,127 Equity available to preferred stockholders (a) (700,000 ) Total common stockholders' equity (b) 5,623,127 Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,848,789 ) Total common stockholders’ equity excluding AOCI (b) 3,774,338 Net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives (274,981 ) Total common stockholders’ equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives (b) $ 3,499,357 Common shares outstanding 92,513,517 Book Value per Common Share: (c) Book value per common share $ 60.78 Book value per common share excluding AOCI (b) $ 40.80 Book value per common share excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives (b) $ 37.83

(a) Equity available to preferred stockholders is equal to the redemption value of outstanding preferred stock plus share dividends declared but not yet issued. (b) Total common stockholders' equity, total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude equity available to preferred stockholders. Total common stockholders’ equity and book value per common share excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on common stockholders’ equity excluding the effect of AOCI. Since AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale securities, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information. Total common stockholders' equity and book value per common share excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives. Since the net impact of fair value accounting for our derivatives and embedded derivatives fluctuates from quarter to quarter and the most significant impacts relate to fair value accounting for our fixed index annuity business and are not economic in nature but rather impact the timing of reported results, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information. (c) Book value per common share including and excluding AOCI and book value per common share excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives are calculated as total common stockholders’ equity, total common stockholders’ equity excluding AOCI and total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives divided by the total number of shares of common stock outstanding.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company

Unaudited (Dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Average Common Stockholders' Equity and Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity

Return on average common stockholders' equity measures how efficiently we generate profits from the resources provided by our net assets. Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated by dividing net income available to common stockholders, for the trailing twelve months, by average equity available to common stockholders. Non-GAAP operating return on average common stockholders' equity excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) is calculated by dividing non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders, for the trailing twelve months, by average common stockholders' equity excluding average AOCI. We exclude AOCI because AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale investments.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Average Common Stockholders' Equity Excluding Average AOCI Average total stockholders' equity $ 6,336,058 Average equity available to preferred stockholders (700,000 ) Average equity available to common stockholders 5,636,058 Average AOCI (2,026,173 ) Average common stockholders' equity excluding average AOCI 3,609,885 Impact of notable items on average common stockholders' equity excluding average AOCI 39,018 Average common stockholders' equity excluding average AOCI and notables $ 3,648,903 Net income available to common stockholders $ 430,317 Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders: (a) Net realized losses on financial assets, including credit losses 10,299 Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives (187,290 ) Income taxes 37,184 Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders 290,510 Impact of notable items (b) 78,036 Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders, excluding notable items $ 368,546 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity Net income available to common stockholders 7.6 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity Excluding Average AOCI Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders 8.0 % Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders, excluding notable items 10.1 %

Notable Items

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Notable items impacting Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders: Impact of actuarial assumption updates $ 78,036 Total notable items (b) $ 78,036

(a) Adjustments to net income available to common stockholders to arrive at non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders are presented net of related adjustments to amortization of deferred sales inducements (DSI) and deferred policy acquisition costs (DAC) and accretion of lifetime income benefit rider (LIBR) reserves where applicable. (b) Notable items reflect the after-tax impact to non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders for certain items that do not reflect the company's expected ongoing operations. Notable items primarily include the impact from actuarial assumption updates. The presentation of notable items is intended to help investors better understand our results and to evaluate and forecast those results.

