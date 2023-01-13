American Equity Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2022 earnings and other financial results after the close of market on Thursday, February 16. The fourth quarter earnings release and financial supplement will be posted on the American Equity IR website at https://ir.american-equity.com/ at that time.

American Equity will hold a conference call on Friday, February 17, at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss its fourth quarter financial results and its financial condition, business, investments, operations, and strategy. The call may also include forward-looking statements regarding future performance using terms such as believe, expect, intend, may, plan, strategy, will, or similar words, as well as specific projections of future results. These statements will be based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the "Risk Factors" the Company describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company's future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any such statements.

There is a simplified event registration that provides two ways to access the call.

Via Telephone

Interested parties may register for the call with the form available at this link, and upon submission (and via follow-up email) will receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the call. Registration is available now or any time up to and during the time of the call. Registration is also available by visiting our IR website at https://ir.american-equity.com/.

Via the Internet

Interested parties who wish to listen to the webcast may register to access it on our IR website at https://ir.american-equity.com/. An audio replay will also be available via the same link on our website shortly after the completion of the call for 30 days.

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

At American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), we think of ourselves as The Financial Dignity Company. Our policyholders work with independent agents, banks and broker-dealers through our wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, to choose one of our leading annuity products best suited for their personal needs to create financial dignity in retirement. To deliver on its promises to policyholders, American Equity has re-framed its investments focus – building a stronger emphasis on insurance liability driven asset allocation and specializing in alternate, private asset management. American Equity is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa with satellite office in Charlotte, NC and a satellite office in New York, NY scheduled to open in 2023. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.

