American Equity to Hold Investor Symposium on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company ("American Equity”) (NYSE: AEL), a leading provider of financial dignity solutions through general account annuities, is pleased to announce that it will be holding an "Investor Symposium” on December 7, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm ET.

Speakers will include Anant Bhalla, Chief Executive Officer and President of American Equity, Axel Andrè, Chief Financial Officer of American Equity, Don Mullen of Pretium Partners, Bill Sacher of Adams Street Partners and Josh Harris of 26North.

Slides from the presentations will be posted on the American Equity IR website at https://ir.american-equity.com/ prior to the start of the presentation.

Via Telephone

Interested parties may register to listen to the presentations telephonically with the form available at this link, and upon submission (and via follow-up email) will receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the presentation. Registration is available now or any time up to and during the time of the presentations. Registration is also available by visiting our IR website at https://ir.american-equity.com/.

Via the Internet

Interested parties who wish to listen to the audio webcast of the presentations may register to access it on our IR website at https://ir.american-equity.com/. An audio replay will also be available via the same link on our website shortly after the completion of the presentations for 30 days.

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

At American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), we think of ourselves as The Financial Dignity CompanyTM. Our policyholders work with independent agents, banks and broker-dealers through our wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, to choose one of our leading annuity products best suited for their personal needs to create financial dignity in retirement. To deliver on its promises to policyholders, American Equity has re-framed its investments focus – building a stronger emphasis on insurance liability driven asset allocation and specializing in alternate, private asset management. American Equity is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa with satellite offices slated to open in 2022 in Charlotte, NC and New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.

