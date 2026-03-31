Acquire Aktie
ISIN: US0049011044
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31.03.2026 23:36:23
American Exchange Is Set to Acquire Allbirds for $39 Million. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Allbirds' (Nasdaq: BIRD) fall from grace is now complete.The once-promising footwear maker said after hours Monday that it would sell itself to American Exchange, the owner of Aerosoles, for just $39 million, or roughly ten times less than what it raised in its IPO. The decision closes the book on one of the biggest collapses in recent stock market history as Allbirds was worth $4 billion at one point, shortly after its IPO in Nov. 2021. Allbirds stock was down sharply for most of the session after the news came out, but closed up 1%. The price includes all of Allbirds' intellectual property and certain other assets and liabilities, such as inventory. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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