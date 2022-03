American Express: Bull vs. Bear

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this podcast, Motley Fool analyst Jason Moser discusses hits and misses from Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX), Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) and more, as well as the current state of publicly traded grill companies Weber and Traeger.And Motley Fool analysts Jim Gillies and Bill Mann take a "bull vs. bear" approach to discussing one of Warren Buffett's biggest investments, American Express (NYSE: AXP).To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.