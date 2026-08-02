American Express Aktie
WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092
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02.08.2026 17:45:00
American Express: The Growth Story Isn't Over (NYSE: AXP)
The management team at American Express (NYSE: AXP) is optimistic about the future. Executives expect the company's revenue to increase at 10% per year over the long term, with diluted earnings per share rising at a mid-teens rate. This is a meaningful tailwind that can help fuel investor returns.This financial stock, which is a top holding for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, isn't finished growing. Attracting a younger customer base, adding more value to members, and broader economic and industry trends should propel the top and bottom lines forward.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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