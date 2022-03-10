American Express Board Authorizes 20 Percent Dividend Increase

The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) approved a $0.09 – or approximately 20 percent – increase in the regular quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock. The dividend was raised to $0.52 per common share, from $0.43 cents, payable on May 10, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 8, 2022.

