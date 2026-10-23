American Express Aktie
WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092
|
23.10.2026 16:03:04
American Express Boosts FY26 EPS Outlook As Q3 Profit Up 27%
(RTTNews) - Integrated payments company American Express Co. (AXP) reported Friday a profit for the third quarter that increased 27 percent from last year, reflecting higher net interest income and lower provisions for credit losses. The company also raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while maintaining annual revenue growth outlook.
For the third quarter, the company reported net income e attributable to common shareholders of $3.65 billion or $5.42 per share, higher than $2.87 billion or $4.14 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $4.69 per share, compared to $4.14 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Consolidated revenues net of interest expense for the quarter grew 9 percent to $20.06 billion from $18.43 billion in the same quarter last year, driven by higher Card Member spending, increased net interest income supported by growth in card balances, and strong card fee growth.
Net interest income grew 10 percent to $4.94 billion, and total non-interest income increased 8 percent to $15.12 billion from last year. Consolidated provisions for credit losses were $1.0 billion, compared to $1.3 billion last year, reflecting a reserve release this quarter, compared to a reserve build last year, partially offset by higher net write-offs.
Consolidated expenses grew 9 percent to $14.55 billion from last year, primarily reflecting higher variable customer engagement costs, partially offset by lower operating expenses.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $18.30 to $18.60 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $17.30 to $17.90 per share. However, the company continues to expect revenue growth guidance to 10 percent.
In Friday's regular trading session on the NYSE, AXP is at $319.32 down $5.86 or 1.80 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu American Express Co.
|
23.10.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones verliert am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones liegt mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.26
|ROUNDUP: American Express streicht 3.500 Jobs - Aktie verliert (dpa-AFX)
|
23.10.26
|American Express profitiert von Ausgabefreude und Aktienverkauf - Aktie verliert (dpa-AFX)
|
22.10.26
|Ausblick: American Express stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu American Express Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|American Express Co.
|279,90
|-3,18%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.