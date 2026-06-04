American Express Aktie
WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092
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04.06.2026 20:15:00
American Express Card Spending Is Growing at Its Fastest Pace in 3 Years. Can the Affluent Consumer Keep It Up?
This year hasn't been a smooth ride for American Express (NYSE: AXP) investors. The credit card company's shares are down about 16% in 2026, lagging the overall S&P 500 index by a wide margin.But investors shouldn't let the financial stock's disappointing performance overshadow its underlying fundamental strength. American Express saw its billed business, a measure of card spending, jump 10% year over year in the first quarter. This was the fastest pace of growth in three years.Can affluent consumers keep it up and continue driving the company's success?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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