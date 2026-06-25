American Express Aktie

American Express für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092

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25.06.2026 02:38:00

American Express Caters to Affluent Spenders. Can That Cushion It If the Consumer Cracks?

There's a reason that American Express (NYSE: AXP) is one of Warren Buffett's favorite stocks. It's not only one of Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stocks; it is also one of the conglomerate's largest positions.American Express is not the largest credit card company or payment provider, but it occupies a unique position within the industry. First, American Express is a closed-loop provider, meaning it is a credit card issuer and lender with its own network. In addition to swipe fees, it also generates interest income on the loans.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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