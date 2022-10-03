American Express Celebrates ‘Member Week’ October 10 Through October 14

American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced that it will hold its annual ‘Member Week’ from October 10th – 14th. Throughout the week, American Express® U.S. Consumer and Small Business Card Members will get access to unique experiences and special offers, totaling access to almost $300 in value with statement credits on select purchases, across shopping, entertainment, dining, travel and wellness.

"This Member Week, we’re curating five days of epic experiences and offers across areas our Card Members are passionate about,” said Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer. "We’ve partnered with amazing brands and entertainers to bring Card Members a range of exciting opportunities that showcase why American Express is the ultimate lifestyle companion."

Starting at 9am ET on October 10th Card Members can go to www.americanexpress.com/memberweek to access more information about the special offers, including:

Entertainment:

- Eligible Card Members can receive access to the following performances and ticket sales:

Jack Harlow performance: Tickets to the 3X-GRAMMY ® -nominated rap superstar Jack Harlow’s Louisville-inspired concert on October 12 th can be purchased beginning on Sunday, October 9 th at 11am ET, check American Express social channels for details. Each ticket will cost $10 and American Express has confirmed that proceeds of the ticket price, plus an additional $10 for every ticket sold, will go to the Red Cross Louisville Area Chapter*. Fans unable to attend in-person can tune in live on Twitch here.

Ed Sheeran's North American +–=÷x Tour ( coming to stadiums across North America in summer of 2023 ): An exclusive presale will be available to Card Members on Wednesday, October 12 th at 12pm local time through Thursday, October 13 th at 10pm local time here.

An exclusive presale will be available to Card Members on Wednesday, October 12 at 12pm local time through Thursday, October 13 at 10pm local time here. Coachella 2023 passes: From Monday, October 10th at 10am PT through Friday, October 14th at 10pm PT Card Members have the opportunity to purchase passes to weekend 1 and weekend 2 of the Coachella Music Festival. More info here.

Dining:

- Dine at select Resy restaurants with an amazing statement credit offer: Featuring more than 200 restaurants from coast to coast, eligible Card Members who enroll in this offer during Member Week will get a $25 statement credit after spending $75 or more in a single purchase at select Resy restaurants (up to 2x) by December 8, 2022. Starting October 10th, full list of restaurants and terms can be found here.

- Exclusive access to Resy restaurants: On October 11th, eligible Card Members will have exclusive access to book reservations at 20 popular Resy restaurants for one night only – November 1st – including L’Artusi in NYC, Jaguar Sun in Miami, Elephante in LA and more. Starting October 10th, full list of restaurants and terms can be found here.

Shopping:

- Amex Offers: Select shopping and streaming offers will be available during the week. Eligible Card Members can enroll to receive access to up to $150 in statement credits on select purchases from HBO Max, Under Armour, Dell Technologies, and The Container Store.

Travel:

- American Express Travel: Eligible Card Members booking through AmexTravel.com** can take part in offers from select airlines including Alaska Airlines, Finnair, Qatar Airways and more during Member Week.

Wellness:

- Equinox: Eligible Card Members can enroll to get a $40 statement credit after making a single U.S. purchase of $175 or more at The Spa at Equinox, The Shop at Equinox, or at equinoxtheshop.com by November 24, 2022. Terms apply. Learn more here.

- Calm: Eligible Card Members can enroll to receive a $50 statement credit after making a single U.S. subscription purchase of $69.99 or more at Calm.com by October 31, 2022. Terms apply. Learn more here.

For more than 170 years, American Express has built a reputation for trust, security and service while delivering unique perks through the power of relationships that make Membership special. To learn more about Member Week please visit www.americanexpress.com/memberweek.

*Tickets purchased by residents of AL, HI, IL, MA, MS and SC will not be donated. Ticket sales are not tax deductible.

**American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc. is acting solely as a sales agent for travel suppliers and is not responsible for the actions or inactions of such suppliers. Certain suppliers pay us commission and other incentives for reaching sales targets or other goals and may provide incentives to our Travel Consultants. For more information visit www.americanexpress.com/travelterms.California CST#1022318; Washington UBI#600-469-694

