16.08.2022 15:00:00

American Express Chief Financial Officer to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey C. Campbell will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. ET. Mr. Campbell will participate in a fireside chat relating to the company’s business strategy and financial performance.

A live audio webcast of the event will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of the presentation will be available after the event at the same website address.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards, business cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

Source: American Express Company

Location: Global

