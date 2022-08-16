|
American Express Chief Financial Officer to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey C. Campbell will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. ET. Mr. Campbell will participate in a fireside chat relating to the company’s business strategy and financial performance.
A live audio webcast of the event will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of the presentation will be available after the event at the same website address.
ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS
American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.
Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards, business cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.
