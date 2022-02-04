American Express Chief Financial Officer to Participate in KBW Fintech Payments Conference

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey C. Campbell will participate in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW) Fintech Payments Conference in New York on Thursday, March 3, at 8:45 a.m. EST. Mr. Campbell will participate in a fireside chat relating to the Company’s business strategy and financial performance.

A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay will be available after the event at the same website address.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards, business cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

Source: American Express Company

Location: Global

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220204005422/en/