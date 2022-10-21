21.10.2022 13:08:08

American Express Co. Announces Advance In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.88 billion, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $1.83 billion, or $2.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.1% to $13.56 billion from $10.93 billion last year.

American Express Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.88 Bln. vs. $1.83 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.47 vs. $2.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.41 -Revenue (Q3): $13.56 Bln vs. $10.93 Bln last year.

