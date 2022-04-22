American Express Co. Q1 Profit Falls, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.10 billion, or $2.73 per share. This compares with $2.24 billion, or $2.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.6% to $11.74 billion from $9.06 billion last year.

American Express Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.10 Bln. vs. $2.24 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.73 vs. $2.74 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.44 -Revenue (Q1): $11.74 Bln vs. $9.06 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.25 - $9.65