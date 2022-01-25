25.01.2022 13:05:44

American Express Co. Reveals Rise In Q4 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.72 billion, or $2.18 per share. This compares with $1.44 billion, or $1.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.9% to $12.15 billion from $9.35 billion last year.

American Express Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.72 Bln. vs. $1.44 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.18 vs. $1.76 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.87 -Revenue (Q4): $12.15 Bln vs. $9.35 Bln last year.

