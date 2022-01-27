|
27.01.2022 15:30:00
American Express Declares Dividend on Series D Preferred Stock
American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s 3.550% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series D, of $8,875 per share (which is equivalent to $8.87500 per related Depositary Share).
The dividend is payable on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2022.
ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS
American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.
Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards, business cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate responsibility, and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.
Source: American Express Company
Location: Global
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005663/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu American Express Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.10 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.