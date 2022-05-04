04.05.2022 22:22:00

American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend and Dividend on Series D Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on August 10, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 1, 2022.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s 3.550% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series D, of $9,072.22 per share (which is equivalent to $9.07222 per related Depositary Share). The dividend is payable on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 1, 2022.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards, business cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate responsibility, and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

Source: American Express Company

Location: Global

