American Express® Enhances Blue Cash Everyday® Card with New Design, Cash Back Rewards, and Benefits

American Express today launched the refreshed Blue Cash Everyday Card with new online shopping rewards, credits for streaming and cooking at home, and a sleek new Card design.

Blue Cash Everyday now offers 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations on up to $18,000 per year ($6,000 per year in purchases in each category) with 1% back on all other purchases. The Card also offers new monthly statement credits2 of up to $15 back on online purchases at Home Chef, a meal service that delivers simple and convenient recipes and ingredients to your door, and $7 back after Card Members spend $13.99 or more each month on an eligible The Disney Bundle subscription, the streaming subscription offer with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. With these new benefits, Blue Cash Everyday Card Members can now access more than $250 in value annually, in addition to cash back on all eligible purchases, with no annual fee1.

Blue Cash Everyday Card Members also get other benefits of American Express Membership, including early and exclusive access to tickets for concerts, theater, sports events and more via American Express Experiences and Purchase Protection when eligible purchases made online or in-store get lost or stolen within 90 days.

"We’ve refreshed our popular Blue Cash Everyday Card and added new benefits that make it easier - and more rewarding - to do the things you do every day,” said Anthony Cirri, Executive Vice President, Global Lending and Cobrand, American Express. "Our Blue Cash Everyday Card now offers more ways to earn cash back across our Card Members’ top spending categories including online shopping, groceries, and gas.”

According to new data from American Express3, 90% of consumers surveyed agree they want a credit card that gives cash back for everyday purchases, particularly groceries (90%), gas (90%), and online shopping (89%). Beginning today, the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express offers:

3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year

3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases on up to $6,000 per year

3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations on up to $6,000 per year

1% Cash Back on other purchases

$180 Home Chef Credit (up to $15 in monthly statement credits for online meal kit purchases)

Up to $84 in credits for The Disney Bundle per year ($7 monthly statement credit after you spend $13.99 or more each month on an eligible subscription to The Disney Bundle), which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+

New eligible Card Members will receive a welcome offer of $200 back after spending $2,000 on eligible purchases in the first 6 months of Card Membership

0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months of Card Membership, then a variable APR 15.49% to 26.49%¹

No redemption minimum on Cash Back earned

Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit. Terms and limitations apply. For more information about the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express, please visit: americanexpress.com/BCEDetails.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards, business cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

1 See rates and fees: americanexpress.com/BCERatesAndFees.

2 Enrollment required.

3 Methodology: This Morning Consult poll was conducted between June 4-7, 2022 among a national sample of 2,001 general population adults with a household income of at least $70K and are financial decision makers in their household. Within this audience, the Gen Z/Millennial demographic group is defined as respondents who were born between the following years: 1981- 2004. The Older Millennials & GenXers demographic group is defined as respondents who are between the ages of 36 and 57. Results from the survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

