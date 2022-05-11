American Express Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Chairman and CEO, Stephen J. Squeri, will participate in Bernstein’s 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. Mr. Squeri will participate in a fireside chat relating to the company’s business strategy and financial performance beginning at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, Jeffrey C. Campbell, will participate in the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & Commercial Real Estate Conference. Mr. Campbell will participate in a fireside chat covering the company’s business strategy and financial performance beginning at 11:00 a.m. (ET).

Live audio webcasts of both events will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of each presentation will be available after each event at the same website address.

