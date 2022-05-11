|
11.05.2022 15:00:00
American Express Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.
On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Chairman and CEO, Stephen J. Squeri, will participate in Bernstein’s 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. Mr. Squeri will participate in a fireside chat relating to the company’s business strategy and financial performance beginning at 9:00 a.m. (ET).
On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, Jeffrey C. Campbell, will participate in the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & Commercial Real Estate Conference. Mr. Campbell will participate in a fireside chat covering the company’s business strategy and financial performance beginning at 11:00 a.m. (ET).
Live audio webcasts of both events will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of each presentation will be available after each event at the same website address.
ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS
American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.
Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards, business cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.
Source: American Express Company
Location: Global
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005188/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu American Express Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu American Express Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|American Express Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.10 Shs
|6 630,00
|-1,78%
|American Express Co.
|146,62
|-4,78%
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker"Heiße Inflationsdaten": US-Börsen nach Endspurt wenig über Tagestiefs -- ATX schließt mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Teils kräftige Abschläge in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ging am Donnerstag tiefer aus dem Handel. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich letztlich mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street schloss uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag tiefer.