American Express Extends Partnership With National Basketball Association
(RTTNews) - American Express Company (AXP), Tuesday announced a renewed partnership with National Basketball Association or NBA, strengthening its commitment to deliver exceptional experiences and access for its customers and fans, in-person and through digital platforms.
Under the new multi-year deal, American Express would improve its involvement across the league through increased investment in the WNBA and adding USA Basketball, including the Men's and Women's National Teams, and NBA Take-Two Media.
Additionally, it will serve as the entitlement partner of NBA Tip-Off and NBA G League Tip-Off.
Both the parties will launch a connected member program with NBA ID, the NBA's free membership program that provides fans access to a variety of benefits, including exclusive offers from NBA partners, ticket promotions, and members-only voting campaigns.
In the pre-market hours, AXP is trading at $359.78, up 0.04 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
