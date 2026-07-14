American Express Aktie
WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092
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14.07.2026 10:12:00
American Express Is Warren Buffett's Second-Biggest Stock. Is It Still a Buy Near Highs?
When Warren Buffett handed the chief executive job at Berkshire Hathaway to Greg Abel at the start of this year, he stepped back to the role of chairman and left behind a stock portfolio built around a few enormous bets. The biggest is Apple. The second is American Express (NYSE: AXP), which now makes up about 17% of Berkshire's equity holdings and stands as one of Buffett's longest-held stocks.It has been a rewarding place to sit. American Express stock has more than doubled over the past five years, and it recently traded around $350 as of this writing, not far below the record high near $382 it set in December. So the question worth asking today is a simple one: With the shares this high, is it too late to buy, or does the current valuation still leave room for more?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu American Express Co.
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13.07.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones verbucht schlussendlich Abschläge (finanzen.at)
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13.07.26
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13.07.26
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10.07.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
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09.07.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
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09.07.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones klettert am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
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09.07.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich im Plus (finanzen.at)
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09.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: American Express präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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|American Express Co.
|309,90
|-0,45%