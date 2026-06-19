American Express Aktie
WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092
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19.06.2026 20:16:00
American Express Just Signed a Multiyear Payments Deal With the NFL. Here's the Bigger Play.
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a leader in financial services and payments. Its success has delivered market-beating returns for investors. Shares have produced a total return of 114% in the past five years (as of June 16).The company recently made headlines with a deal aimed at bolstering its reach within the world of sports. American Express signed a new multiyear global payments partnership with the National Football League (NFL), set to start with the commencement of the 2026 season this fall.With this move, it's clear what American Express's strategic priority continues to be.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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