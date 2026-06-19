American Express Aktie

American Express für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.06.2026 20:16:00

American Express Just Signed a Multiyear Payments Deal With the NFL. Here's the Bigger Play.

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a leader in financial services and payments. Its success has delivered market-beating returns for investors. Shares have produced a total return of 114% in the past five years (as of June 16).The company recently made headlines with a deal aimed at bolstering its reach within the world of sports. American Express signed a new multiyear global payments partnership with the National Football League (NFL), set to start with the commencement of the 2026 season this fall.With this move, it's clear what American Express's strategic priority continues to be.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu American Express Co.

mehr Nachrichten