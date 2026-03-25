American Express Aktie

American Express für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092

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25.03.2026 12:53:33

American Express Launches Graphite Card; Unveils 2026 Business Product Expansion

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP), a financial services corp. and bank holding company, said Wednesday that it has launched the Graphite Business Cash Unlimited Card.

The company said the new card offers unlimited 2% cash back on eligible purchases and 5% cash back on flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel.

The card also provides flexible spending capacity and payment options.

The launch is part of the company's most significant commercial product expansion in its history, with plans to roll out eight new or enhanced products, benefits, and AI-powered capabilities in 2026.

The company said it will also introduce a new Corporate Cash Back Card later this year, alongside enhancements to its commercial card offerings.

The company added that it plans to launch new expense management software, improved corporate onboarding, and expanded virtual card capabilities to simplify business operations.

American Express said it will roll out AI-driven features, including a ChatGPT Business statement credit for select U.S. business Platinum and Business Gold Cards, an insights agent for corporate customers, and an AI-powered expense management app.

The company said the expansion aims to enhance financial operations, improve productivity, and support businesses of all sizes.

In the pre-market trading, American Express is 1.35% higher at $305.99 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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