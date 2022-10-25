American Express Pledges $2 Million to the United Negro College Fund to Help Advance Opportunities for Students in Underrepresented Communities

American Express (NYSE: AXP) American Express today announced a $2 million pledge from the American Express Foundation to UNCF (United Negro College Fund) to help advance opportunities for students in underrepresented communities. Over the next three years, UNCF will use the funding to award 300 "Building Better Futures” grants of $5,000 each to students in their senior year at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). These grants will support students as they look to transition into the next phase of their careers after graduation.

"As a graduate of Dillard University, an HBCU in New Orleans, I know the impact this donation will have in creating a better future for students, families and communities,” said Glenda McNeal, President, Enterprise Strategic Partnerships, American Express. "Our program with UNCF provides grant recipients the flexibility to use the funds in ways that will be truly helpful to them after they graduate – whether it’s helping with the costs of job relocation, a down-payment on a car or more financial stability when moving onto the next exciting chapter in their lives.”

"We’re excited to team up with American Express as we take this journey together to ensure more underserved students, both those attending HBCUs already and K-12 students, are prepared to navigate high school and college leading to early career success,” said Sekou Biddle, Vice President, Advocacy and Student Professional Development Programs, UNCF. "This important initiative is consistent with UNCF’s longstanding tradition of working with corporate partners to support HBCUs and K-12 programs as they prepare students for opportunities in the 21st century workplace.”

Funding from the American Express Foundation will also support UNCF’s existing K-12 Initiative program, which promotes college readiness by educating and empowering parents, community leaders and students across the nation.

Additionally, American Express is providing current HBCU students and recent alums access to apply for job and internship opportunities at the company. American Express and UNCF have also come together to host webinars, recruiting events and a digital marketing campaign to help inform HBCU students and alumni about internship and full-time job openings at American Express. Internships and full-time roles that HBCU students are eligible to apply for range from finance, product development, technology and more.

These efforts are part of the many ways American Express is delivering on its priorities to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as build financial confidence in the communities it serves.

Applications for the first 100 grants will open October 25, 2022 and remain open through January 18, 2023. To learn more or apply visit here.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. The American Express Foundation oversees community giving for the organization across three areas: Backing Equal Futures, Backing Small and Backing Low-Carbon Communities. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards, business cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ?A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

Location: U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005329/en/