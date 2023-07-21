|
21.07.2023 13:36:57
American Express Q2 Profit Tops View, While Revenues Miss; Backs FY23 View; Stock Down In Premarket
(RTTNews) - Payment company American Express Co. (AXP) reported Friday that its second-quarter net income grew to $2.2 billion or $2.89 per share from last year's $2.0 billion or $2.57 per share a year ago.
On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total revenues grew 12 percent to $15.05 billion from last year's $13.40 billion. Analysts were looking for revenues of $15.48 billion for the quarter.
Total provisions for crdit losses surged to $1.20 billion from last year's $410 million.
Further, for fiscal 2023, the payments company continues to expect earnings per share of $11.00 to $11.40 and revenue growth of 15 percent to 17 percent.
Analysts expect the company to earn $11.11 per share and revenues to grow 16.5 percent to $61.57 billion.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading at $170.61, down 3.67 percent.
