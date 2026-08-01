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WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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01.08.2026 14:47:00
American Express Raised Its Revenue Guidance and Left Its Earnings Guidance Alone. Here's Where the Extra Money Is Going.
All in all, last quarter was another good one for credit card outfit American Express (NYSE: AXP). Total revenue grew 10% year over year to $19.6 billion, pushing per-share income up from $4.08 a year earlier to $4.53 for the three months ending in June. The company even raised its 2026 revenue guidance to 10% above last year's top line of just over $72.2 billion, up from the predicted range of 9% to 10% given with this year's first-quarter results.Curiously, however, American Express didn't raise its full-year earnings expectations in step with its upward-revised revenue guidance. It still anticipates reporting per-share earnings of only $17.30 to $17.90 for 2026. What gives?The company actually dropped a small hint during its second-quarter earnings conference call.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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