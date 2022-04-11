American Express Ranked 8th on Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work’s® List of 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2022

American Express (NYSE: AXP) has ranked 8th on the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list in the U.S for 2022, by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine, marking the company’s third consecutive year among the top 10 and 22nd year on the list. This placement is a reflection of American Express’ focus on providing a great colleague experience every day.

The rankings were determined based on an analysis of employee survey responses by Great Place to Work® on factors including employees’ trust in their leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions and team camaraderie. This recognition underscores our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where colleagues can grow and develop in ways that are unique and meaningful to them and have the backing and flexibility they need to be and deliver their best, both professionally and personally.

"Our colleagues put their heart into backing our customers and the communities where we live and work,” said Monique Herena, Chief Colleague Experience Officer at American Express. "As a company, we put the same heart into backing our colleagues—placing them at the center of everything we do, focusing on the whole person, their well-being, and fostering a strong sense of belonging. From hiring and onboarding to growing their careers and everything in between, we are committed to making the moments that matter great for them.”

As we continue to lead through change together, we are proud to back our colleagues every step of the way:

Through the company’s new working model, Amex Flex, we provide flexibility for colleagues while preserving the important benefits of our special in-person culture. Amex Flex has three designations – hybrid, onsite, and fully virtual – with hybrid offering the most variety to accommodate business and colleague needs.

We are committed to, and have a long track record of, building a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture where every voice is valued, teamwork is rewarded, and different points of view are celebrated.

With best-in-class programs and benefits, we support our colleagues’ holistic well-being at every stage of their career and life. Our physical, mental, and financial well-being benefits for colleagues include up to 20 weeks parental leave for eligible U.S. colleagues, regardless of gender, offered for pregnancy, adoption or surrogacy.

Our global mental health program, Healthy Minds, aims to increase awareness and normalize the conversation around mental health, provide colleagues with a variety of resources and support, and encourage colleagues to lead with care and compassion.

We are committed to treating everyone who works for us fairly and equally and are proud of achieving 100% pay equity for colleagues across genders globally and across races and ethnicities in the US.

Each year, thousands of colleagues engage in company-sponsored community projects, such as virtual tree planting, community and board service, and skills-based volunteering.

Through a variety of innovative enterprise-wide learning and leadership development programs and experiences, all colleagues have opportunities to learn and grow in their current role or as they prepare for their next career move.

In 2020, American Express was named a "Great Place to Work Legend,” a distinction earned by companies who have placed on the list for 20 years or more.

