American Express Aktie

American Express für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092

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11.07.2026 14:45:00

American Express Reports Earnings on July 24. Here's Why Card-Fee Growth Matters More Than Spending This Quarter.

American Express (NYSE: AXP) stock has been sliding this year as the market continues to worry about interest rates, inflation, oil prices, and how they're going to impact the economy. The Warren Buffett favorite, though, continues to demonstrate growth and momentum. Are the worries unfounded?Here's why card-fee growth matters more than spending growth right now, and what to expect when the company reports second-quarter earnings on July 24.Image source: American Express.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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