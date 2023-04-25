|
25.04.2023 12:13:00
American Express' Revenue Surges: Time to Buy This Top Warren Buffett Stock?
A smart strategy to boost your portfolio returns is to emulate what some of the world's best investors are doing. Perhaps no other investor has the legendary status that Warren Buffett carries, so whatever Berkshire Hathaway owns in its massive portfolio can make for a potentially worthy investment candidate. As of Dec. 31, the conglomerate headed by the Oracle of Omaha owned a 20% stake in American Express (NYSE: AXP). The credit card company recently reported earnings, just missing Wall Street estimates on the bottom line, but exceeding expectations on the top line, as total revenue (net of interest expense) soared 22% year over year in the first three months of 2022. Growth is clearly robust right now, so is it time to buy this top Warren Buffett stock? Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
