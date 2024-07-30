|
30.07.2024 13:30:00
American Express Stock: Bull vs. Bear
In the past five years, American Express (NYSE: AXP) has generated a total return of 107% (as of July 24). This means that owning the business would've more than doubled your money. That's a fantastic outcome.This financial stock has performed remarkably well more recently, rising 65% since the start of last November. But before you buy shares in the hopes of riding the momentum, take a step back, and learn the key bull and bear cases for American Express.One of the most noticeable reasons investors would want to own this business is Amex's solid financial performance. You would think that high interest rates and inflationary pressures, as well as worries about a possible recession, would hurt this company. But that hasn't been the case.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu American Express Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.07.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier American Express-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in American Express von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Dienstagshandels in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
26.07.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.24
|Gen Z can help Amex keep its premium billing (Financial Times)
|
23.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones mittags (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier American Express-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem American Express-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu American Express Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|American Express Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.10 Shs
|21 300,00
|0,12%
|American Express Co.
|234,05
|-0,23%