American Express Stock: Bull vs. Bear

In the past five years, American Express (NYSE: AXP) has generated a total return of 107% (as of July 24). This means that owning the business would've more than doubled your money. That's a fantastic outcome.This financial stock has performed remarkably well more recently, rising 65% since the start of last November. But before you buy shares in the hopes of riding the momentum, take a step back, and learn the key bull and bear cases for American Express.One of the most noticeable reasons investors would want to own this business is Amex's solid financial performance. You would think that high interest rates and inflationary pressures, as well as worries about a possible recession, would hurt this company. But that hasn't been the case.

