WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

American Express Stock Dips. Time to Buy?

Credit card stocks and shares of banks that lend to credit card users took a hit on Monday after President Donald Trump discussed plans to cap credit card interest rates. Shares of American Express (NYSE: AXP) declined approximately 4% on Monday, and the stock continued to fall (albeit only slightly) on Tuesday.It's easy to see why the market reacted negatively to the news. Credit card interest rates are a major part of the economics for many card issuers. Put a hard ceiling on those rates, and investors immediately start asking what that would do to profits.However, a lot is still unknown about what a rate cap would look like in practice -- and whether it would actually be implemented. Meanwhile, American Express's underlying business has been performing well. So, this begs the question: Is this an opportunity to be "greedy when others are fearful," as famed investor Warren Buffett has advised at times? Or is this a real risk that alters the risk profile of the stock until investors have more information?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu American Express Co.

Analysen zu American Express Co.

