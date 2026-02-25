Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
25.02.2026 20:11:00
American Express Stock Has Fallen 12% in 2026. Time to Buy?
Shares of premium credit card and payments leader American Express (NYSE: AXP) are down about 12% so far in 2026 as of this writing, including a sharp one-day slide late in February as AI disruption fears spooked investors in American Express stock.Despite the stock's weakness recently, the underlying business looks great. The company just closed 2025 with record revenue and guided to another year of strong growth. Is this sell-off, therefore, a buying opportunity?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
