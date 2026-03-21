American Express Aktie
WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092
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21.03.2026 18:45:00
American Express Stock Is Cheap, But Does That Make It a Buy Now?
American Express (NYSE: AXP) stock hasn't been the fast train to wealth in 2026. The credit card giant's stock is trading down by almost 21% year to date, a notably steeper fall than the 4% dip of the benchmark S&P 500 index.It's not the company's fault. These days, many investors are fearful of how the relentless progress of artificial intelligence (AI) could negatively affect legacy businesses like Amex's. I think they're temporarily underestimating the company's power, and the sticky appeal and utility of its cards. It might seem like a stretch for folks to worry that AI could drain the fundamentals of a well-entrenched financial powerhouse like American Express. There's a logic to it, though -- next-generation "agentic" AI models can hypothetically be tasked with finding the lowest possible price for a good or service. That process would surely include reducing or eliminating as many fees as possible. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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