|
23.02.2024 13:15:00
American Express Stock Rose 30% in 90 Days. Here's Why It's Still Undervalued.
American Express (NYSE: AXP) stock has been a rocket. During the past 90 days, the shares have risen by more than 30%.With the stock trading at all-time highs, it's reasonable to question whether the valuation has gotten out of hand. The stock is no longer the bargain it was a couple of months ago, but there are many reasons American Express remains a wonderful buy-and-hold investment.If a certain investment rises considerably in value, that doesn't always mean it's become overpriced. It's important to dig into the numbers to understand what's driving the performance. Many times, a stock can skyrocket in price and still be a relative bargain. That appears to be the case for American Express.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu American Express Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.02.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
22.02.24
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones am Donnerstagmittag stärker (finanzen.at)
|
22.02.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones legt zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert American Express-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein American Express-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: So performt der Dow Jones nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones fällt zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier American Express-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein American Express-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)