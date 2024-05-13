13.05.2024 13:21:00

American Express Stock Still Looks Attractive Despite Soaring 29% This Year

Market valuation multiples are elevated. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are currently trading at price-to-earnings ratios of about 23.2 and 29.5, respectively. That's up from approximately the S&P 500's multiple of approximately 18.4 and the Nasdaq 100's of 26.0 at this time last year. While this multiple expansion has fueled a rewarding run-up in stocks for investors, it's left them with fewer good options for new capital.But a close look reveals that, even in this market, there are still some investment ideas likely to do quite well over the long term from here. One attractive stock that also has a fast-growing dividend worth considering today is integrated payments company American Express (NYSE: AXP). Shares still trade at a reasonably priced valuation, and the company's dividend is growing at a double-digit rate in the high teens.There's a lot to like about American Express stock, starting with its growth profile.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu American Express Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu American Express Co.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

American Express Co. 226,15 1,12% American Express Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX: Zurückhaltung prägt den Montagshandel -- DAX mit leichten Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist zum Wochenstart nur wenig Bewegung zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es unterdessen ebenfalls leicht abwärts. In Fernost wagen sich Anleger am Montag kaum aus der Deckung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen