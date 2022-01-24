American Express to Hold 2022 Investor Day

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) will hold an Investor Day on March 16, 2022, beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey C. Campbell, and other senior leaders will discuss the company’s strategy, initiatives and business trends.

Additional details will be shared at a later date on the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the site, as well as a replay following the event.

